O-line, 4th quarter fade familiar problems for Cardinals

General manager Steve Keim, in his weekly radio appearance, was highly critical of Veldheer.

"I don't think it has anything to do with (Veldheer moving to) right tackle," Keim said. "The fact of the matter is he has to get better. He's got to improve all the little things — his footwork, his technique, his hand placement and get back to basics.

"Again, 64,000 people saw it last night. Jared is a prideful guy, and I expect nothing less than for him to be in here this week and make some improvements."

Arians said Veldheer's problems are "just technique."

"It was the same problem he had on the left side," Arians said, "of being bull rushed and not getting his hands on people. He's got to get his hands on people. If he gets his hands on people, he's big and strong and won't get bull rushed."

To make matters worse, the Cardinals have two new injuries on the offensive line. Alex Boone, who had replaced the injured Mike Iupati at left guard, and John Wetzel, playing in place of injured D.J. Humphries at left tackle, both have triceps injuries and were to undergo MRIs.

Then there are those fourth-quarter woes.

At Detroit, Arizona led 17-15 after three quarters and was outscored 20-6 in the fourth. On Monday night, the game was tied at 14-14 after three quarters, and the Cowboys outscored the Cardinals 14-3 in the fourth.

"That's two games that we had a chance to win in the fourth quarter and didn't get it done," Arians said, "one on the road and one at home. It wasn't effort, it was just executing on a couple of plays."

It didn't help that the Cardinals had a drive of nearly nine minutes late in the first quarter and early in the second and came up empty. A touchdown pass was negated by a holding penalty, then Phil Dawson missed a 36-yard field goal try. That's the 42-year-old kicker's third miss in three games.

Kicking for San Francisco, Dawson missed three field goals all of last season.

No one had a better game, though, than Larry Fitzgerald, who tried to will the Cardinals to victory with a huge night, highlighted by a circus catch in traffic for a first down on a third-and-18 play. Fitzgerald was targeted 15 times and caught 13 of them, matching a career high for receptions in a game, for 149 yards.

Now the Cardinals have a short week to prepare for the 49ers, who should be well-rested after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Thursday night.

One consolation for the Cardinals is that no one is dominating the NFC West. Seattle, San Francisco and Arizona are all 1-2. The Rams lead it at 2-1.

By Bob Baum, The Associated Press