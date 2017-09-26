McAdoo voices a little hope in meeting with winless Giants

Running back Orleans Darkwa described McAdoo's approach as out of the box for the coach.

"His message was we are not that far off," Darkwa said.

Eli Manning, who threw three fourth-quarter touchdowns in Sunday's loss, said the Giants have to cut the mistakes if they want to become the first team since the Bills in 1998 to start 0-3 and make the playoffs.

The Giants' offence did that in the fourth quarter Sunday, scoring 24 points. They had 13 in their first 11 quarters.

"We've had talks and we've had some opportunities to make sure everybody is on the same page and I think the team is still strong and dedicated to going out there and doing what's right and fixing the problems," Manning said.

What the Giants can't afford are the silly penalties, such as Beckham being penalized for his dog act after the first of his two touchdown catches.

Or guard John Jerry getting a delay of game penalty in the fourth quarter for trying to prevent an Eagles lineman from leaving the field.

None of the Giants players criticized Beckham, as Mara has done earlier in the day in an email. He wrote that he was very unhappy with Beckham's behaviour and that the team would handle the incident internally.

Whatever the Giants do, the NFL probably will fine Beckham, who had nine catches for 79 yards and two TDs.

Manning refused to say he was unhappy with Beckham, the team's leading receiver in each of his three seasons.

"We can't afford to make it harder on ourselves," Manning said.

Beckham did not talk to the media Tuesday.

NOTES: WR Brandon Marshall denied spitting at an Eagles fan Sunday. The fan had alleged the incident took place on the field before the game. ... DE Olivier Vernon said his sprained ankle felt better. He walked without a limp.

By Tom Canavan, The Associated Press