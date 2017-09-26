LeBlanc, Hernandez ask for hurricane help

TORONTO — Former Canadian goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc, who spent her early years in Dominica, has added her voice to those asking for urgent help for the hurricane-devastated Caribbean island.

LeBlanc, now retired from soccer, is a UNICEF Canada ambassador.

"Dominica is my home, and right now her heart is breaking," LeBlanc said in a statement Tuesday."The situation there is just devastating. People's homes have been destroyed. Electricity and clean water are non-existent. Security is deteriorating. The situation is already awful, but it's now becoming potentially catastrophic."

UNICEF says more than 20,000 children are in urgent need of support, with the water supply currently out for more than 90 per cent of the island and the electricity down.