Georgia Tech D looking to finally solve Tar Heels' attack

"They've had our number the past three years," Lewis said. "Since I've been here I've never beaten North Carolina. ... I've had three shots and they beat us every time. This is one I really want to get after. We all do."

The Tar Heels (1-3, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) have struggled with injuries and the task of restocking an offence that lost quarterback Mitch Trubisky, the No. 2 overall in this year's NFL draft.

Georgia Tech (2-1, 1-0) has a chance for a strong start in the ACC's Coastal Division before an Oct. 14 visit to No. 14 Miami.

It will be important for the defence, which struggled in a 42-41 season-opening loss to Tennessee, to build on improvement shown in wins over Jacksonville State and Pitt.

"I was disappointed in our first game and the last two we've played much better," Johnson said Tuesday. "Hopefully that is a trend and we'll continue to play well.

"I don't get too excited until you play four or five games and you have a better idea of really what's going on."

North Carolina quarterback Chazz Surratt showed dual-threat skills in last week's 27-17 loss to Duke . He passed for 259 yards and a touchdown and ran for a team-leading 77 yards, including a 56-yard scoring run.

The Yellow Jackets have eight sacks, including two each from Simmons, Anree Saint-Armour and T.D. Roof, the son of defensive co-ordinator Ted Roof.

NOTES: Johnson said the Yellow Jackets must solve the sudden problem with fumbles. He noted the team had no lost fumbles in its previous game against Jacksonville State before losing four of its five fumbles against Pittsburgh. "It's clearly something we've got to get better at or it's going to cost us a game, no question about it," Johnson said.

By Charles Odum, The Associated Press