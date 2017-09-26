AP All-America Watch: Michigan masher; Love blooms on Farm

Sam Darnold, QB, Southern California

The preseason Heisman favourite has been pretty meh through four games. That meh has come with some sensational moments, especially against Texas. But Darnold ranks 42nd in the country in passer efficiency rating (148.35), with seven interceptions and nine touchdown passes.

ON THE LINE

(Former Auburn offensive lineman and ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic identifies an O-lineman worth watching)

Braden Smith, OG, Auburn

While the Tigers' offence has it some rough patches so far, Smith, a second-team preseason All-American, has been a road grader. He moves opponents at the point of attack, and has shown versatility this season, being used at multiple spots on the line. Last week, he helped pave the way for five rushing touchdowns against Missouri.

ISN'T THAT SPECIAL

Johnny Townsend, P, Florida

The Gators' offence is showing signs of improvement — at least when opponents make egregious coverage mistakes. Still, having a stud punter is big deal for Florida and Townsend is a field-flipper. He led the nation in punting last season, but was squeezed out of an All-America selection. Townsend is back atop the national leaderboard in yards per punt at 50.81.

GOT MY EYE ON

(Members of the AP's All-America voting panel on players worthy of attention)

Scott Hamilton from WCOG-AM in Greensboro, North Carolina: Duke Ejiofor, DL, Wake Forest.

The senior is the leader of a defence that ranks 20th in the nation in yards per play and has been a key to a 4-0 start for the Demon Deacons. Ejiofor has seven tackles for loss, including two sacks, and will likely be handful for Florida State's sketchy offensive line at home on Saturday.

Brian Howell from BuffZone.com in Boulder, Colorado: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado.

Oliver has shut down two elite WRs this season — Colorado State's Michael Gallup and Washington's Dante Pettis. Pettis was targeted four times when Oliver was in coverage and only one pass was completed for 25 yards. Going into the Washington game, the junior had allowed 11 completions on 30 passes thrown his way.

ALL-AMERICA MATCHUP

A.J. Brown, slot receiver, Mississippi vs. Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

Brown is the Southeastern Conference's leading receiver with 389 yards, and he's averaging 24.3 yards per catch. The sophomore is 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, so he is not the usual shifty little slot guy. Fitzpatrick was an All-American last year and a preseason All-America heading into this season. His depth chart position is safety, but Fitzpatrick can play anywhere in the secondary and often lines up on slot receivers. Brown is nursing a strained knee and coach Matt Luke called him a game-time decision coming off a bye week. Cross fingers that Brown can go full speed and challenge one of the very best players in college football.

___

___

By Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press