Capsules of 4 players being inducted into Golf Hall of Fame

MEG MALLON

Country: United States.

Worldwide victories: 18.

Majors: 1991 LPGA Championship, 1991 U.S. Women's Open, 2000 du Maurier Classic, 2004 U.S. Women's Open.

First victory: 1991 Oldsmobile LPGA Classic.

Last victory: 2004 Jamie Farr Owens Corning Classic

Signature moment: Winning her second U.S. Women's Open in her home state of Massachusetts.

Notable: Mallon went four years before winning her first LPGA Tour event, but then she took off by winning two majors in 1991, the LPGA Championship and the U.S. Women's Open. One of the most gregarious and popular players in women's golf, she picked up her fourth major at age 41 when she won the U.S. Women's Open for the second time at The Orchards in her home state of Massachusetts. She played eight consecutive times in the Solheim Cup and was U.S. captain in 2013.

LORENA OCHOA

Country: Mexico

Worldwide victories: 27.

Majors: 2007 Women's British Open, 2008 Kraft Nabisco Championship.

First victory: 2004 Franklin American Mortgage Championship.

Last victory: 2009 Navistar LPGA Classic.

Signature moment: Becoming the first woman to win a major championship at St. Andrews.

Notable: Her career was as dynamic as it was short. Ochoa fell while climbing a tree at Guadalajara Country Club when she was 5 and broke both wrists. She says doctors put her in a case and gave her "magical hands," and they carried her to No. 1 in the world in women's golf. She won her first major at the Women's British Open, and won the next at the Kraft Nabisco Championship. In a three-year stretch, she won 21 times on the LPGA Tour and then abruptly retired to start a family. Under the previous Hall of Fame criteria, she would not have been eligible because she didn't play 10 years.

IAN WOOSNAM

Country: Wales

Worldwide victories: 39.

Majors: 1991 Masters.

First victory: 1982 Swiss Open.

Last victory: 2001 World Match Play Championship.

Signature moment: Making a 7-foot par putt on the final hole to win the Masters, one week after he became No. 1 in the world.

Notable: He packed big power and a big game in his 5-foot-4 body. Woosname was part of the "Big Five" of European golfers, along with Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer and Sandy Lyle, who led European dominance of golf in the 1980s. The Masters was his only major. He won the Order of Merit twice on the European Tour and played on nine Ryder Cup teams. He also was captain in 2006 in Ireland, leading Europe to a record-tying margin of victory.

