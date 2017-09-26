Police: LA Rams' Ethan Westbrooks arrested with stolen gun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Police say Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks was arrested after an officer saw a stolen gun in his car when he was pulled over for speeding.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Carr said Tuesday that Westbrooks was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm and other charges.

He said Westbrooks was stopped for speeding along Interstate 5 near Bakersfield on Friday. Carr said the officer spotted a gun in the glove box as Westbrooks was looking for the car's registration document.

He said the gun was reported stolen in Sacramento in 2009.