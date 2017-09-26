Shamrocks come close again but lose in OT to Mudcats

The Simcoe Shamrocks have been knocking on the door, and for a second time this season took the Dunnville Mudcats to overtime.
Unfortunately Jesse Schoeman got in their way.
Schoeman was making 55 saves, including four huge ones during three-on-three-overtime, while Jacob DeMaeyer scored the overtime winner, giving the Mudcats a 2-1 win.
Connor Schmalz gave the Mudcats a lead just over a minute into the second period. The Shamrocks tied things up midway through the frame when Matthew Tonner got the puck by Schoeman when he crashed into the net.
After the two teams exchanged opportunities the rest of the third period and throughout the three-on-three overtime, DeMaeyer beat Gavin McLeod, who did his part to keep the Shamrocks in the game.
McLeod also had a huge game, making 58 stops for the Shamrocks.
Thursday, Devin Schneider scored a hat trick in a losing effort, as the Shamrocks dropped an 8-6 decision to the Niagara Riverhawks on the road.
David Porter, Quin Kramer and Austin Lavigne scored one goal each for the Shamrocks, while McLeod made 35 saves.
Cesare Caldaroni led the Riverhawks with a hat trick, while Robert Shaw added a pair. Karl Lavoie, Ryan DeGiuli and Bailey Pritchard scored one goal each.
With its 0-2-1-1 record, the Shamrocks take on the Hagersville Hawks Saturday on the road, before hosting the Dundas Blues Sunday. Both games are at 7:30 p.m.
