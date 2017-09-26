Trump wants NFL owners to fire protesting players. Can they?

So U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had the law on his side when he said of the protesting football players, "They can do free speech on their own time."

WHAT ARE PLAYERS REQUIRED TO DO?

The rules governing NFL player conduct are spelled out in its rulebook, its personal conduct policy, and the collective bargaining agreement negotiated between the league and its union.

The rulebook is very specific about what constitutes an excessive touchdown celebration, the proper inflation of a football and what kind of logo can appear on a player's shoes. It does not say players must stand during the national anthem.

The personal conduct policy covers activities that might be criminal — domestic or workplace violence, illegal gun possession, cruelty to animals — regardless of whether they result in a conviction or even criminal charges. (It also says players do not have protection against self-incrimination when they are investigated by the league, so there goes the Fifth Amendment, as well.)

The CBA has two references to pre-game activities and neither involves the anthem or the flag. (One requires players to be given breakfast money if the pre-game meal comes after 9 a.m.)

SO THEY'RE SAFE?

Nope.

The NFL's CBA also includes a boilerplate contract that requires not only a player's best efforts on the field but also "loyalty to the Club, and to conduct himself on and off the field with appropriate recognition of the fact that the success of professional football depends largely on public respect for and approval of those associated with the game."

This gives the league wide latitude in punishing players for behaviour that might damage the sport's reputation — anything from illegal (or even legal) gambling to comments that might scare off sponsors or fans.

Other sports have similar leeway.

NASCAR contracts aren't standardized, but an employee manual for the now-defunct Michael Waltrip Racing reminded workers that they are hired at-will and can be fired "at any time for any reason or for no reason." In the section regarding substance abuse, the employee acknowledges that: "The Company reserves the right to take any action against an employee ... whose conduct is deemed detrimental to the Company."

So race team owner Richard Childress was likely within his rights when he warned employees considering an anthem protest: "It'll get you a ride on a Greyhound bus."

(But Petty went too far when he said: "Anybody that don't stand up for the anthem oughta be out of the country. Period.")

SO, WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN TO THOSE FOOTBALL PLAYERS?

Kaepernick, who started the movement by kneeling during the anthem last season, remains without a team. The league denies he is being blackballed, but several less accomplished quarterbacks — some starters, many backups — have found NFL jobs.

Don't expect to see other protesters purged, though.

For one thing, there are now too many of them. More importantly, the league and its owners decided that standing with the players was good for business — not just keeping the workforce happy, but also trusting that fans and sponsors would stick around.

NASCAR bosses came to the opposite conclusion.

It's not surprising.

It's not illegal.

It's business.

Jimmy Golen covers sports and the law for The Associated Press.

AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer contributed to this story.

By Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press