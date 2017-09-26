Las Palmas coach Marquez quits after less than 3 months

MADRID — Manolo Marquez has resigned as coach of Las Palmas after less than three months in charge of the Spanish club.

Marquez quit after a 2-0 loss to Leganes on Sunday left Las Palmas with six points from six games. The team next faces Barcelona on Sunday.

Las Palmas says Marquez will remain at the club and work in the department for training and recruitment.

Marquez was promoted to coach in July after helping to earn Las Palmas' reserve team promotion to Spain's third division.