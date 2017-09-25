Browns still stumbling, winless with rookie QB Kizer

"I think he knows the buck starts and stops with him," Jackson said. "He has to do his part, and he has to do it better. We've turned the ball over quite a bit in the last several weeks, and we can't do that if we want to win football games."

On the season, Kizer has the 32nd (and lowest) passer rating in the league at 53.2 and is tied for the fifth-most sacks taken in the NFL with 10.

Browns football operations director Sashi Brown has done him no favours by assembling a weak receiving group.

Free agent signee Kenny Britt and second-year pro Ricardo Louis started at the position against the Colts. Rashard Higgins, Kasen Williams and Jordan Leslie — all waived during the preseason — also saw action.

"I think this team can win," Jackson said, turning the focus to the front office. "But that question that you just asked (if it was built to win now), I think that's something you have to talk to Sashi about and the executive team."

Jackson said Britt and Williams were partially responsible for Kizer's passes being turned into interceptions by Indianapolis cornerback Rashaan Melvin. Britt tipped an off-target throw in the air, while Williams was not running the correct route.

"My thing is if there is an opportunity to make a play for our quarterback, let's see if we can make it," Jackson said. "The one thing we know in this league is tipped balls don't find the ground, they find other teams. We have to work better together."

Given the lack of experience at quarterback and wide receiver, Jackson was asked if it was realistic to expect them to be playmakers this season.

"We have the group that we have," he said. "My job is to coach the guys that are here."

NOTES: Rookie DE Myles Garrett (right high ankle sprain), LB Jamie Collins (concussion protocol) and WR Sammie Coates (hamstring) will have their status updated when the Browns practice Wednesday. No. 1 overall draft pick Garrett has not played in a regular season game, while Collins and Coates were injured at Baltimore.

By Brian Dulik, The Associated Press