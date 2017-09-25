Lions' last snap taken away by on-field officiating

"We can beat anybody, no matter if its home, away, the backyard, wherever it is," Tate said.

Detroit might need every day and hour it can get to move on mentally from experiencing the highs of almost staying undefeated with a win over the defending NFC champions to the lows of losing a game in crushing fashion.

"The idea is to get it behind us as quickly as we can, and a lot of that has to do with just guys making up their mind it's over and done with," Caldwell said. "But the close ones make you think about it a little bit. We understand that part of it."

Safety Glover Quin has humbly bragged he's faced the NFL's best quarterbacks and wide receivers after nearly splitting his eight-plus year career evenly in both conferences. Quin has also seen countless other games while scouting opponents, but the latest game he participate in ...

"Never saw one like that," Quin said.

Tate also had not, and wasn't aware of the league rule that ended the game.

"I didn't personally find out about the 10-second runoff until I was actually speaking to the referees and then they brought it to my knowledge," Tate said.

Join the club.

Longtime Lions fans have watched possible wins turn into disheartening losses due to on-field officiating and off-field reviews, and they now have another one to put on the pile.

Akeem Spence is in his first season in Detroit after playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four years. Before playing the Falcons, the defensive tackle was part of an emotional moment as he and seven teammates kneeled during the anthem. After the game, a finish he called "crazy," stirred other feelings.

"It sucked the life out of me," Spence said. "I was up there jumping up cheering, our offence scored the game-winning drive and just to lose it like that on a 10-second runoff. But I mean, the rules are the rules, so back to the drawing board next week and just try to get it done early and not wait for it to come down to the last drive."

