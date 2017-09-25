Stolen Howe jersey reaping benefits for rink

ASQUITH, Sask. — An ice rink in Saskatchewan that had a signed Gordie Howe jersey stolen has received so many sports items it is having an online auction.

The jersey — which was going to be raffled off to raise money — was stolen in February during a break-in at the Asquith Sports Centre, but people donated items and the raffle was held in March.

News of the theft also reached the Howe family in Michigan who donated their own jersey for a future raffle.

Since then, Asquith rink board member Brandi McTavish says people have donated more sports memoribilia, including signed hockey jerseys of Howe, Sidney Crosby, Bernie Parent and Johnny Bower.

McTavish says the board has no specific purpose for the money that will be raised from the online auction, but adds a rink is expensive to operate and there are always improvements that can be done.

Asquith has a population of about 600 people and is about 30 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

"We got donations of jerseys, signed cards, various different types of sports memorabilia, and now we have put it altogether into an online auction with Bodnarus Auctioneering," McTavish said.

"One of our other board members said sometimes it takes the worst of people to bring out the best of people."

