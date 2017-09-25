49ers place Carradine on injured reserve with ankle injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have placed defensive lineman Tank Carradine on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

The 49ers signed linebacker Mark Nzeocha from the Dallas Cowboys practice squad Monday to take Carradine's place on the 53-man roster.

Carradine got hurt Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams. He will be eligible to return in eight weeks if San Francisco chooses to designate him as one of two players eligible to return from injured reserve.

Nzeocha was originally drafted by the Cowboys in the seventh round in 2015. He has played in eight games the past two seasons and had four tackles. He has been on the practice squad this season.