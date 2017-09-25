Gareth Barry makes record 633rd EPL appearance

LONDON — Gareth Barry has made a record 633rd English Premier League appearance after starting for West Bromwich Albion at Arsenal.

The 36-year-old midfielder captained West Brom at Emirates Stadium on Monday as he passed the mark set by former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs.

Barry's next target is breaking Giggs' top-flight record of 672 appearances, encompassing matches before the Premier League started in 1992.

Barry made his debut for Aston Villa at the age of 17, appearing as a substitute in a 3-1 victory at Sheffield Wednesday in 1998.