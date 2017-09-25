NASCAR XFINITY Pole Winners

Sports 01:42 PM

1. Kyle Busch, 7

2. Joey Logano, 3

3. Kyle Benjamin, 2

3. Kyle Larson, 2

5. Justin Allgaier, 1

5. Christopher Bell, 1

5. William Byron, 1

5. Austin Cindric, 1

5. Denny Hamlin, 1

5. Daniel Hemric, 1

5. Sam Hornish Jr., 1

5. Brandon Jones, 1

5. Erik Jones, 1

5. Blake Koch, 1

5. Brennan Poole, 1

5. Ryan Preece, 1

5. Elliott Sadler, 1

By The Associated Press

NASCAR XFINITY Pole Winners

Sports 01:42 PM

1. Kyle Busch, 7

2. Joey Logano, 3

3. Kyle Benjamin, 2

3. Kyle Larson, 2

5. Justin Allgaier, 1

5. Christopher Bell, 1

5. William Byron, 1

5. Austin Cindric, 1

5. Denny Hamlin, 1

5. Daniel Hemric, 1

5. Sam Hornish Jr., 1

5. Brandon Jones, 1

5. Erik Jones, 1

5. Blake Koch, 1

5. Brennan Poole, 1

5. Ryan Preece, 1

5. Elliott Sadler, 1

By The Associated Press

NASCAR XFINITY Pole Winners

Sports 01:42 PM

1. Kyle Busch, 7

2. Joey Logano, 3

3. Kyle Benjamin, 2

3. Kyle Larson, 2

5. Justin Allgaier, 1

5. Christopher Bell, 1

5. William Byron, 1

5. Austin Cindric, 1

5. Denny Hamlin, 1

5. Daniel Hemric, 1

5. Sam Hornish Jr., 1

5. Brandon Jones, 1

5. Erik Jones, 1

5. Blake Koch, 1

5. Brennan Poole, 1

5. Ryan Preece, 1

5. Elliott Sadler, 1

By The Associated Press