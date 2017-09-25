Mudcats finally get the win they've been looking for

Being in every game is something the Dunnville Mudcats have prided themselves on in this early Provincial Junior Hockey League season. On Sunday, they were finally rewarded, after Jesse Schoeman robbed the Simcoe Shamrocks three times in overtime and Jacob DeMaeyer scored the overtime winner, giving the Mudcats a 2-1 win.

Connor Schmalz gave the Mudcats a lead just over a minute into the second period. The Shamrocks tied things up midway through the frame when Matthew Tonner got the puck by Schoeman when he crashed into the net.

After the two teams exchanged opportunities the rest of the third period and throughout the three-on-three overtime, DeMaeyer beat Gavin McLeod, who did his part to keep the Shamrocks in the game.

Schoeman ended the game with a 55-save effort, while McLeod made 58 stops.