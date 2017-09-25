Sproles out with torn ACL and broken forearm

PHILADELPHIA — When Darren Sproles walked briskly off the field holding his wrist after it appeared he injured his knee, the Philadelphia Eagles thought it was good news.

Bad news came Monday.

Sproles tore his ACL and broke his forearm on the same play in Sunday's win over the Giants. He'll miss the rest of the season.

"It's a devastating loss," coach Doug Pederson said.

The versatile Sproles has nine returns for touchdowns, including seven on punts. The 34-year-old veteran went to three Pro Bowls, including last season when he had a career-high 94 carries.

"He's a great man. He's a great leader, well-liked on this team and in this locker room and in this community," Pederson said. "He's a lot of energy, and that's hard to replace.

"And so guys are just going to have to rally and pick up that spot and move forward. But, it's unfortunate. It is part of the game, and it's unfortunate that an injury has to happen, and sometimes it happens to great people and great men. It's just the unfortunate side of the business."

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf) and starting linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle) also were injured against New York. Pederson said both players are day to day. They joined a depleted secondary on the sideline. No. 1 cornerback Ronald Darby, starting safety Rodney McLeod, backup safety Corey Graham, and versatile defensive back Jaylen Watkins didn't play against New York.

Despite all the injuries on defence, the Eagles held the Giants scoreless through three quarters before Eli Manning tossed three touchdown passes in a span of 5:21 in the fourth quarter.

"People stepped up," defensive end Brandon Graham said. "That just lets you know it's the 'next man up' mentality and I'm glad people were prepared when they got the opportunity."