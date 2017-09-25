Hawks net first win of PJHL season

The Hagersville Hawks are showing that they can pick themselves up quite quickly and earned its first win of the Provincial Junior Hockey League season.

After taking one on the chin from the Grimsby Peach Kings Friday, the Hawks bounced back with a solid 8-5 win over the Niagara Riverhawks at home Saturday.

Tycie Cowan scored his first goal of the season two minutes into the game on the powerplay. But the Riverhawks replied with Bailey Pritchard and Will Shaver, giving their team a lead after 20 minutes.

But then the Hawks went to work, with Ralph Taggart leading the way with a pair of goals in the second period, while James Bradshaw and Jacob Laurantani added one each.