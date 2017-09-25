Redskins' Chris Thompson continues to be matchup nightmare

NO PANIC RAIDERS: In the aftermath of what quarterback Derek Carr called a punch in the mouth, he and Raiders teammates were eager to move on and think about visiting the Denver Broncos (2-1) on Sunday.

"This is Week 3, there's no panic," said Carr, whose streak of consecutive passes without an interception ended at 112. "Does it sting? Absolutely, because you never want to go out there and do something like that but at the same time, there's no panic."

REDSKINS RUN STOPPING: All of a sudden, the Redskins have a strong run defence after holding the Eagles to 58 yards on the ground, Los Angeles Rams to 97 yards and Raiders to 32.

"Our goal was to stop the run and then get off on third down," rookie safety Montae Nicholson said. "Even to do that, it is just a step in the right direction for us. Next up is K.C., so we will go in and just go to work again."

The Chiefs present another challenge in Kareem Hunt, who has 229 yards rushing and three TDs and 126 yards receiving and two TDs.

WHOLLY RAIDERS: After allowing 18 sacks last season, the fewest in the NFL, the Raiders allowed four against Washington's pass rush. For Oakland to have a chance in Denver, it'll have to be way better than 0 of 11 on third down.

"We've got good people who care and work hard," Del Rio said. "Days like this can happen. You just don't want it to happen very often."

D.C. DEPTH: Even without starting tight end Jordan Reed and running back Rob Kelley, the Redskins got things clicking on offence with the likes of Thompson and Vernon Davis. Rookie running back Samaje Perine left with a hand injury, as Davis had five catches for 58 yards.

"Vernon is a big asset to our team," said Cousins, who threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns. "You know that Jordan is not always healthy. The fact that Vernon has the speed that he has and the experience and can make the plays with the last year and half — what an asset to our offence."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press