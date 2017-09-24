Chargers drop to 0-3 after 24-10 loss to Kansas City

The Chargers' best opportunity to draw even came after the first play of the fourth quarter. On a fourth-and-14 at their own 39, the Chiefs tried a fake punt only to see Albert Wilson thrown for a 4-yard loss.

With a first-and-10 at the Chiefs 35, a pair of runs and an incomplete pass failed to yield a single yard.

"Obviously after the fake punt that was a terrible three-and-out," Rivers said. "We had other opportunitites to make it a 17-all game, but we just couldn't put it together."

The Chargers' six second-half possession went punt, punt, turn the ball over on downs, punt, punt, before time ran out.

"A quarterback is going to have a couple of bad throws, a couple of bad plays," Lynn said. "That's going to happen over the course of a season. As an offence, we have to overcome it."

Gordon suffered a knee injury late in the second quarter after rolling up 78 yards and a touchdown on 15 first-half carries. He gained just four yards on two carries after the injury.

"He stayed in at halftime for a little while," Lynn said. "He came back out, he was cold. He eventually worked himself back into the game, but the knee did slow him down some."

Despite Sunday's disappointment, Rivers thought there were positives to take from from the losing effort.

"I sure hope Melvin is OK, because he ran the heck out of the ball," Rivers said. "I thought he ran really good. I thought the guys up front battled really good. That's a good pass rush. We did a good job with the protection."

After allowing the Chiefs scoring drives of 43 and 34 on their first two possessions, the Chargers held Kansas City to 164 yards and 13 first downs before Kareem Hunt broke free for a 69-yard scoring run in the final minutes.

"I thought the defence kept us in the game," Lynn said. "They played hard. Melvin Ingram, everytime I was turning around, he was getting a sack. I love his energy, his passion on the sidelines."

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the Chargers, who play their third consecutive home game next Sunday, facing the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1), are not dead yet.

"''They're 0-3 but they're not out of it," Reid said. "It's hard to win in this league, and Anthony (Lynn) has them playing hard and they can get back into this.They're not out it."

Lynn agreed, saying, " I feel like this group has a lot of character. This group comes to work everyday, and they work hard. I just know from my personal experience when you do that each and every day and every week eventually it's going to turn around. Not next year, but this year."

Not if they're the same 'ol Chargers.

By Tim Liotta, The Associated Press