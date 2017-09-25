Trump 'proud of NASCAR' for protest-free New Hampshire race

LOUDON, N.H. — President Donald Trump lauded NASCAR on Monday because no drivers, crew or team members protested during the national anthem before a weekend race at New Hampshire Motorspeedway.

"So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans. They won't put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag - they said it loud and clear!" Trump tweeted Monday.

The comments came one day after dozens of NFL players took a knee or otherwise protested during anthems across the country in the wake of Trump suggesting teams could fire them for the gesture, which began last year as a way to raise the focus on social injustice.

Several NASCAR team owners and executives said Sunday they wouldn't want anyone in their organizations to protest. Richard Childress, who was Dale Earnhardt's longtime team owner, said of protesting: "It'll get you a ride on a Greyhound bus."

Childress said he told his team that "anybody that works for me should respect the country we live in. So many people gave their lives for it. This is America."

Hall of Fame driver Richard Petty's sentiments took it a step further, saying: "Anybody that don't stand up for the anthem oughta be out of the country. Period. What got 'em where they're at? The United States."

When asked if a protester at Richard Petty Motorsports would be fired, he said, "You're right."

RPM team owner Andrew Murstein later told ESPN he "wouldn't fire someone for expressing their feelings."

"I would sit down with them and say it's the wrong thing to do that and many people including myself, view it as an affront to our great country," he said. "Yes, there are problems here, but they are nothing close to the problems in North Korea and other parts of the world. We must come together as Americans and respect everyone and everything, especially our flag which is still the symbol of the United States, the greatest country in the world."

NASCAR chairman Brian France created a firestorm in the sport when he endorsed Trump last year. France's efforts to quell criticism over what he insisted was a "personal and private" decision were complicated by Trump's continued mentioning of how he received "NASCAR's endorsement."