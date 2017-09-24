Davis slugs 41st, Cotton goes 5 strong as A's top Texas 8-1

A's catcher Bruce Maxwell took a knee during the national anthem for the second straight day. On Saturday, he became the first major league baseball player to participate in the protest movement.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: Interim manager Steve Buechele said it wasn't known when manager Jeff Banister will rejoin the team. Banister flew to Texas on Saturday morning to be with his ailing mother Verda, who lives in Clear Lake.

Athletics: OF Chad Pinder was out of the lineup for a second straight day and has entered concussion protocol, and it's not clear whether he'll be cleared to play before the end of the season, manager Bob Melvin said. Pinder suffered injuries previously thought to be whiplash after crashing into the centre-field wall on Friday. He was sent home Saturday after his symptoms worsened. ... OF Boog Powell (knee) is on roughly the same timetable as Pinder. "There's a chance he might not play again, but we're holding out hope that he can," Melvin said. ... Maxwell is close to completing concussion protocol tests and could be behind the plate for Monday's game, Melvin said.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Andrew Casher (10-10, 3.44 ERA) will start Monday's series opener against Houston. He is 1-4 with a 4.06 ERA against the Astros in five starts this season. He'll be the first Rangers pitcher to start six games against the same opponent since 2012 (Yu Darvish, vs. the Los Angeles Angels).

Athletics: RHP Daniel Gossett (4-9, 5.38) will pitch Monday's series opener against Seattle. Gossett has lost three of his last four decisions and is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in two career starts against the Mariners.

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Gideon Rubin, The Associated Press