No. 7 Georgia makes statement, but needs a strong follow-up

"Every game's different," Smart said. "I thought the kids played real hard. But we've got to do it again next week. We've got a good opponent. That's just the way the SEC is."

Smart's assessment of the Volunteers (3-1, 0-1) might be a bit of a stretch — after all, they're coming off a dreary 17-13 victory over winless Massachusetts — but this is definitely the type of game that's tripped up the Bulldogs in recent seasons.

Georgia is eager to show this group won't fall into the same trap.

"This team that we have is a very humble team and we're very disciplined," linebacker Davin Bellamy said. "We can't be too high on this win, because got to go to a tough environment next week and play some football."

About the only downside from the Mississippi State rout was offensive lineman Solomon Kindley reinjuring a sprained ankle that had limited him in Georgia's first two games against Appalachian State and Notre Dame.

While X-rays were negative, it's not known how long he might be out.

Otherwise, the Bulldogs came out of the game in good shape.

Now, they've got to show they can handle the hype. The victory over Mississippi State definitely made a statement, but it requires a strong follow-up.

"It doesn't matter who we play," linebacker Lorenzo Carter insisted. "We're going to keep playing our brand of football: fast, physical, fly around to the ball. Our offence is going to keep pounding people. It just translates from practice. We practice hard and we do everything the right way. We've just got to keep rolling."

