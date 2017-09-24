Schauffele wins Tour Championship, Thomas takes FedEx Cup

Schauffele saved par from right of the 17th green for the fourth time on the back nine, and then smashed a 347-yard tee shot on the 18th that left him an approach just short of the green. He putted that up to 3 feet and then nearly missed. The ball hit the left edge and swirled 270 degrees before dropping in the front.

But it was enough to finish at 12-under 268, a victory worth $3.75 million, $2 million of that for finishing third in the FedEx Cup. He also moved to No. 32 in the world.

Thomas was among the first to congratulate him outside the scoring room.

"It was a grueling day for sure," Thomas said.

Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., shot a 70 to finish 1-over for the tournament.

Schauffele is another member of the high school class of 2011, and by far the most unheralded against the likes of Spieth, Thomas, Daniel Berger and others. Asked earlier in the week what he knew about Schauffele, Thomas replied, "Not much, except that he's very good or he wouldn't be here."

Thomas won more than the FedEx Cup. He also wrapped up the PGA of America's points-based award for player of the year. He's a lock to get the players' vote as PGA Tour player of the year, and he won the Arnold Palmer Award for claiming the money title with over $10 million.

Thomas wrapped up the FedEx Cup when Jordan Spieth, the No. 1 seed, couldn't sustain momentum after holing out from the 10th fairway for eagle and nearly holing out again from the 13th fairway. Spieth closed with a 67 and tied for seventh, earning a $3 million bonus for finishing second in the FedEx Cup.

He had few regrets, not after a season in which his three victories included the British Open for the third leg of the career Grand Slam.

"J.T. obviously is very well deserving of winning the FedEx Cup," Spieth said. "Not winning a playoff event, I almost cheated my way into winning the FedEx Cup when he really deserved it."

Thomas had the FedEx Cup wrapped up with two holes to play thanks to mistakes behind him.

Paul Casey, who now has gone 144 starts on the PGA Tour since his last victory in the 2009 Houston Open, lost a two-shot lead in five holes but was still in the game until he put his tee shot into the water on the par-3 15th. He played alongside Kevin Kisner, who also went into the water and lost his chance of winning at East Lake.

Kisner had a 70 and tied for third with Russell Henley, who shot a 65. Casey closed with a 73 and finished fifth.

By Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press