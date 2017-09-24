Small, speedy Nelson emerging as Cardinals' big-play threat

Quarterback Carson Palmer said Nelson has developed into more than just a fast guy.

"He's not a one-trick pony," Palmer said. "It seems like he may be, but he catches the ball really strong. You're talking about his slight build, but he catches the ball with really, really strong hands. He's really smart. He sees defences unfold."

"He's got a lot of plays where they're built, post-snap reads where he runs one of three routes. So, he's really, really intelligent. I said it the other day, he's one of those guys that when the lights come on, he makes plays."

Nelson doesn't like to talk much, although he does tell the story of giving up on football in middle school to take a shot at basketball. He could dunk in the ninth grade and still carries a video of it in his phone. Of course, he can still dunk it.

He decided he was too small to be a big-time point guard, so the coach lured him back to football and he knew he'd found his home.

Nelson was NFC offensive player of the week for his performance against Indy, but isn't comfortable with all the attention.

"It's been a little crazy. I don't really have too much to say," he said. "The cameras in my face, I don't like it but do it because I have to do it. I'm not much of a talker. I always just sit back and chill."

Nelson is unfailingly friendly, though, even if he is quiet. And as the big plays keep mounting, there will be more attention.

Over the past two seasons, Nelson's 19.3 yards per catch led the NFL, ahead of the likes of DeSean Jackson and Rob Gronkowski.

Good company for a guy that is supposed to be too small for the game.

By Bob Baum, The Associated Press