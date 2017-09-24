Lewis scores 3 TDs as Jaguars rout Ravens in London

LONDON — The Jacksonville Jaguars are finally starting to feel at home at Wembley Stadium.

Marcedes Lewis caught three of Blake Bortles' four touchdown passes as the Jaguars routed the Baltimore Ravens 44-7 on Sunday in their fifth game in Britain's capital.

Allen Hurns and Leonard Fournette also scored touchdowns for the Jaguars (2-1), who have won each of their last three games played at the venue.

This one, by far, was the easiest. The Ravens (2-1) managed just 186 yards of total offence, including minus-1 yard in the first quarter. They managed 15 yards in the first half, and picked up only 12 first downs.

A 6-yard pass from Ryan Mallett, who entered in relief of Joe Flacco in the fourth quarter, to Benjamin Watson with 3:24 remaining prevented the shutout. It was their worst defeat since Nov. 9, 1997, when they lost 37-0 at Pittsburgh.

Baltimore crossed midfield three times — and not until the third quarter, when Terrance West gained 7 yards to reach the Jaguars 45.

On the next play, West failed to secure a handoff and fumbled, leading to linebacker Telvin Smith returning it 52 yards to set up Lewis' third touchdown.

Jacksonville punctuated the victory with a fake punt minutes later, with Corey Grant taking a direct snap 58 yards before Fournette punched the ball in from the 3.

Flacco, who finished 8 for 18 for 28 yards, was intercepted twice, once by A.J. Bouye in the second quarter and once by Jalen Ramsey in the third.

Bortles also left the game early, replaced by Chad Henne on the Jaguars' first drive of the fourth quarter after completing 20 of 31 passes for 244 yards.