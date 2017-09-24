The Latest: More reaction from Trump on NFL players

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump has continued to express his displeasure on Twitter about how NFL players are choosing to kneel or sit for the national anthem before games.

In one tweet, Trump said that "Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad Ratings!" In another tweet, he says people "MUST honour and respect" the American flag.

More than 130 players around the NFL sat, knelt or raised their fists in defiance during the league's early games.

In another tweet, Trump said the NHL champion Pittsburgh Penguins will be going to the White House for a ceremony. Trump recently rescinded a White House invitation for Stephen Curry of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.