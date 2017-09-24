Vunipola out for 4 months with knee injury

LONDON — England No. 8 Billy Vunipola has been ruled out for four months because of a right-knee injury, meaning he will miss the November test series.

Vunipola's club, Saracens, said Sunday he has undergone surgery to repair his meniscus.

Vunipola damaged cartilage in his knee during Saracens' 41-13 win over Sale in the English league on Saturday.

By The Associated Press