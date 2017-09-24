London native Eluemunor active for Ravens' game vs. Jaguars

LONDON — Baltimore Ravens rookie offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, born in London, is active for the first time in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

Eluemunor, a fifth-round draft pick out of Texas A&M, was 12 when he saw the first NFL game played in London on television and decided he wanted to play football.

Ravens running back Terrance West and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, each considered questionable with an ankle injury during the week, are active and expected to play.

Inactive for the Ravens are OL Tony Bergstrom and DEs Chris Wormley and Bronson Kaufusi, with TE Maxx Williams, DT Brandon Williams, OT Dieugot Joseph and CB Jaylen Hill previously ruled out.