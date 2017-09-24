Siniakova beats top-20 player for 6th time in 2017 in Wuhan

WUHAN, China — Katerina Siniakova beat a top-20 player for the sixth time this year when she ousted Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Wuhan Open on Sunday.

The Czech, who has two singles titles already this year, deepened the hole occupied by Mladenovic, who lost an eighth consecutive match, all to players ranked outside the WTA top 25.

Ekaterina Makarova of Russia won nine games in a row from 4-1 down en route to beating Anastasija Sevastova 6-4, 6-2.

Also, Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine defeated Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain 6-3, 7-6 (10) to line up world No. 1 Garbine Muguruza in the next round.