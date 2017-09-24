Hardik Pandya takes India to 3-0 series win vs Australia

INDORE, India — Hardik Pandya was promoted to No. 4 and smashed 78 off 72 balls as India beat Australia by five wickets in the third one-day international on Sunday.

India finished on 294-5 in 47.5 overs in reply to Australia's 293-6 and took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

The win at Indore also puts India top in the one-day rankings. It was Australia's 11th loss in 13 ODIs away from home.

Allrounder Pandya struck five fours and four sixes after he was surprisingly promoted up the order. He built on the groundwork laid by openers Ajinkya Rahane (70) and Rohit Sharma (71) who both hit half centuries.