Finch century carries Australia to 293-6 in 3rd ODI vs India

INDORE, India — Aaron Finch scored his eighth ODI hundred as Australia reached 293-6 in 50 overs in the third one-day international against India at Indore on Sunday.

Finch scored 124 runs off 125 balls, with 12 fours and five sixes, and shared 154 runs for the second wicket with Australia captain Steve Smith (63 off 71) to shore up the misfiring Australian batting.

Smith had won the toss and elected to bat first at Holkar Cricket Stadium.

The visitors made two changes to their lineup, with Finch coming in for Hilton Cartwright, and Peter Handscomb replacing wicketkeeper Matt Wade to strengthen the middle order.

India captain Virat Kohli led an unchanged lineup as the hosts seek to win their ninth consecutive ODI and seal the series here.

Finch and David Warner (42 off 44) put on 70 runs, Australia's best opening stand in the series so far, with their 50 partnership coming up in 61 balls.

Hardik Pandya (1-58) got the breakthrough for India in the 14th over as Warner missed the line completely and was bowled. There was no respite, however, as Finch and Smith put up Australia's best batting display of this tour yet.

Finch reached his half-century off 61 balls as Australia's 100 came up in the 20th over. In perfect batting conditions, the duo handled the wrist spinners particularly well with Kuldeep Yadav (2-75) proving expensive in his 10 overs. Finch and Smith brought up their 100 partnership off only 99 balls.

Finch then scored his first ODI hundred on Asian soil off 110 balls. Australia crossed 200 in the 35th over and looked set for a mammoth total before Indian bowlers hit back.

It began with Finch's dismissal in the 38th over, who was caught off Yadav at deep midwicket after hitting the young left-arm leg spinner for three sixes during the course of his innings. At the other end, Smith completed his 19th ODI half-century off 55 balls.