Australia win toss vs India and bat first in 3rd ODI

INDORE, India — Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss against India and elected to bat first in the third one-day international at Indore on Sunday.

India lead the five-match series 2-0 after a 26-run victory in the rain-affected first match at Chennai and 50-run win in the second match at Kolkata.

The visitors made two changes to their lineup, with Aaron Finch coming in for Hilton Cartwright, and Peter Handscomb replacing wicketkeeper Matt Wade to strengthen the middle order.

India captain Virat Kohli leads an unchanged lineup as the hosts seek to win their ninth consecutive ODI and seal the series here.