No. 20 Florida rallies past Kentucky 28-27 to extend streak

"I just tried to settle down as best I could, move the ball, which was encouraging," said Del Rio, who led Florida's 45-7 rout of Kentucky last year in Gainesville. The pick was just a miscommunication on my part. I knew we could move the ball better."

Del Rio ended up completing 9 of 14 passes for 74 yards and a victory that might shake up the quarterback spot. He certainly did his best to shake his and Florida's offensive struggles.

"We will sit down, evaluate it and look at the video," McElwain said.

Kadarius Toney rushed for a 36-yard TD and Tyrie Cleveland caught a 45-yard TD pass from Franks for a 14-all tie at halftime. Toney also had a 50-yard pass completion.

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida: The Gators played catch-up all night and their perseverance once again paid off in the end thanks to Del Rio, who was the QB in last year's 45-7 rout of Kentucky in Gainesville. Del Rio threw an interception but had the resolve to lead a fourth-quarter rally and find receivers. They ended up outgaining the Wildcats 395-340, including 186 rushing against a unit that entered the game leading the SEC, yielding just 57 yards per game and ranking third nationally. Malik Davis rushed for 93 yards on 21 carries.

Kentucky: The disappointment continues for the Wildcats. In control most of the game and holding what they thought was a comfortable lead, they couldn't close the deal again. With the loss went a chance to prove they could win a marquee game and reach a lofty status in the SEC.

Kentucky also wasted a three-touchdown performance from quarterback Stephen Johnson and field goals of 42 and 50 yards from Austin MacGinnis. A late penalty after the Wildcats neared field goal range left MacGinnis with a long attempt that fell in the end zone.

"There's quite a few plays in games and you never know which ones are going to decide the game," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. "And there's probably one of 12 plays in there that changed the game. It's very disappointing that we didn't come up with those plays."

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Florida could move up a spot with the road win.

Kentucky: The Wildcats received 11 votes last week but let a great chance to re-enter the Top 25 for the first time since November 2007 slip away.

SCHOOL RECORD

MacGinnis' field goals gave him 58 to break Kentucky's career record of 57 previously by Joey Worley. He missed from 48 and 57 yards.

UP NEXT

Florida: Hosts Vanderbilt on Sept. 30.

Kentucky: Hosts Eastern Michigan on Sept. 30.

By Gary B. Graves, The Associated Press