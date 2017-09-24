Backup QB helps Buffalo hold on to beat FAU 34-31

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drew Anderson threw his first career-touchdown pass for Buffalo, a 20-yarder to Anthony Johnson with 2:37 to play, and the Bulls held on to beat Florida Atlantic 34-31 on Saturday night.

Anderson, a JC transfer, had one pass attempt last season and entered the game after halftime after an injury to Tyree Jackson. Jackson ran for two scores in the first quarter, and led a 16-play drive capped by Adam Mitcheson's 23-yard field goal as time expired in the first half that tied the game 17-17.

Anderson's TD pass stretched Buffalo's lead to 34-24.

Jason Driskel completed a 23-yard pass to Kamrin Solomon before Devin Singletary ran into the end zone from a yard out to cut the FAU (1-3) deficit to 34-31 with 1:13 to play.