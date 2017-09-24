LEADING OFF: After Maxwell takes knee, will others join?

A look at what's happening all around the majors Sunday:

ANTHEM PROTESTS

Bruce Maxwell of the Oakland Athletics became the first major league baseball player to kneel during the national anthem on Saturday, adopting a protest started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in response to police treatment of blacks. More players could follow — there's been a major backlash by athletes and executives after President Donald Trump denounced protests by NFL players at a rally on Friday. The Athletics quickly voiced support for Maxwell, tweeting shortly after the anthem that they "respect and support all of our players' constitutional rights and freedom of expression" and "pride ourselves on being inclusive."

WORKING OVERTIME

After playing three straight games that got decided in the 10th inning, the NL Central-leading Cubs and Brewers wrap up their series at Miller Park. Milwaukee bounced back from two losses to win Saturday 4-3 on Travis Shaw's homer off closer Wade Davis. The Brewers moved within 4 1/2 games of the Cubs, and are even closer in the chase for the second wild-card spot. Jose Quintana starts for Chicago vs. Chase Anderson.

TRY AGAIN

Lance McCullers (7-3, 3.97) pitches for the AL West champion Astros when they host the Los Angeles Angels at night. The right-hander hasn't pitched since he was scratched from his scheduled start on Sept. 13 because of arm fatigue. Manager A.J. Hinch said McCullers will be on a pitch count, but didn't say exactly how many pitches they'll let him throw. The Angels have lost six in a row and fallen back in the wild-card race.

KLUBOT IN CONTROL

Corey Kluber can improve his AL Cy Young Award resume when Cleveland faces Seattle. Kluber is 5-0 with a 1.15 ERA in his last five starts and hasn't allowed a run in 22 innings. He is 2-1 with a 1.96 ERA in three career starts against Seattle.