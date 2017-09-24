Tabary leads McNeese to 27-12 win over Houston Baptist

LAKE CHARLES, La. — James Tabary threw for 184 yards and two scores as McNeese took control in the final quarter to roll to a 27-12 win over Houston Baptist on Saturday night.

HBU led 10-3 early after Alec Chadwick kicked a 29-yard field goal and Raphael Lewis picked off Tabary, returning it 21 yards for a score.

McNeese (3-1, 1-1 Southland Conference) charged back when Gunnar Raborn kicked his second field goal, a 25-yarder to end the first half trailing 10-6.

Tabary hit Kent Shelby on a 14-yard scoring toss, and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Darious Crawley early in the fourth quarter. David Hamm added a 1-yard scoring run in the closing seconds to seal the win.