Prairie View A&M dominates Alabama State in 34-0 win

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Sta'fon McCray ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns, LaVell McCullers connected with Markcus Hardy for a 61-yard score and Prairie View A&M beat Alabama State 34-0 in the Southwest Athletic Conference opener for both teams Saturday night.

Prairie View (1-2) dominated the field, piling up 409 total yards while holding Alabama State to just 41 yards passing and 127 overall to get its first shutout since a 38-0 win over Mississippi Valley State in 2009.

McCray had nine carries, punching in touchdowns from the 5 and 9. Ju'Anthony Parker, who recovered a fumble in the first quarter, returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and Zach Elder later capped the scoring with two field goals.

Alabama State had three turnovers.