Borregales kicks FIU past Rice in C-USA opener, 13-9

HOUSTON — Jose Borregales kicked field goals from 37- and 44-yards out to give Florida International a 13-9 win over Rice in its Conference USA opener Saturday night.

Florida International had its game at Indiana last Saturday cancelled because of Hurricane Irma and its 17-10 win over Alcorn State September 8 was moved to Birmingham, Alabama because of the storm.

Alex McGough got the Golden Panthers on the board to start the second quarter, hitting Pharoah McKever with an 8-yard touchdown pass, but the Owls answered five minutes later when Jackson Tyner scored from 3-yards out.

Borregales hit from 44-yards out as time expired in the first half to give FIU (2-1, 1-0) the lead at intermission 10-7. He hit the game-winner three minutes into the third quarter.