Kanoff throws for 3 TDs in Princeton's 38-17 win

EASTON, Pa. — Chad Kanoff threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns and Princeton defeated Lafayette 38-17 on Saturday night.

Kanoff was 31-of-41 passing, connecting with 10 receivers, with two interceptions.

Princeton led at 24-10 at halftime after a 21-point second quarter. The Tigers snapped a 10-all tie on Charlie Volker's 19-yard run and Ryan Quigley added a 1-yard score with 23 seconds left in the half.

Kanoff threw two scoring passes to Jesper Horsted in the second half and another to Alex Parkinson in the second quarter.

The Tigers (2-0) won their sixth straight game dating to last season.

Sean O'Malley threw for 325 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Lafayette (0-4), including a deep ball to Joey Chenoweth that went for a 70-yard score, and was intercepted once. The Leopards had just 36 yards rushing.

The game reunited Princeton coach Bob Surace and first-year Leopards coach John Garrett. They played together for one season (1987) for Princeton and also worked together for three years on the Cincinnati Bengals staff.

