Granite's 1st HR caps 8-run 8th as Twins top Tigers 10-4

DETROIT — Zack Granite set an odd first for Minnesota, becoming its first player to pinch run and homer in the same inning.

Granite capped an eight-run eighth inning with his first big league home run, a three-run drive that led the Twins over the Detroit Tigers 10-4 on Saturday night.

Minnesota won its third straight following a three-game sweep at the New York Yankees. The Twins began the night 3 1/2 games ahead of Texas for the second AL wild card.

"This is the real right time when everything counts," Twins pitcher Ervin Santana said. "Every game is huge for us. We're just trying to win the most that we can."

Santana (16-8) allowed three runs and seven hits in seven innings, improving to 5-1 in his last 11 starts. He is one shy of his career high for wins, set in 2010.

Detroit pitcher Alex Wilson broke his right fibula in the eighth inning when hit by Joe Mauer's line drive. Granite ran for Mauer and Daniel Stumpf (0-1) relieved, allowing three runs and three hits without retiring a batter in his first big league decision.

Jorge Polanco greeted Stumpf with a single, and Eddie Rosario and Eduardo Escobar followed with RBI singles for a 4-3 lead. Robbie Grossman hit a two-run single off Joe Jimenez, Jason Castro had an RBI groundout and Granite went deep against Blaine Hardy in his 93rd big league plate appearance.

Grossman's RBI single in the seventh began Minnesota's comeback.

"It just reinforces the whole mindset of playing the game from start to finish," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "Can you stay in the moment, relax, not put too much pressure on yourself and just trust that you're going to find a way to at least give yourself a chance?"

Detroit, which announced Friday that manager Brad Ausmus will not return next season, has lost six straight and has allowed double-digit runs eight times in September. At 62-93, the Tigers will finish with their worst record since going 43-119 in 2003.