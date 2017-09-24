Anderson's 3 TDs lead No. 16 TCU past No. 6 Oklahoma St.

STILLWATER, Okla. — Darius Anderson ran for a career-high 160 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 16 TCU upset No. 6 Oklahoma State 44-31 on Saturday to stamp the Horned Frogs as a Big 12 contender.

"We want to be relevant, you want to win enough to get noticed," TCU coach Gary Patterson said. "It was also an advantage that no one was giving us a chance. We play better that way."

Kenny Hill passed for 228 yards for the Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0 Big 12), who put themselves in a great position to start league play. The Frogs ran 52 times for 238 yards.

TCU gave Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph plenty of time to throw, but he often couldn't find enough open receivers. He completed 22 of 41 passes for 398 yards and two touchdowns, but he threw two interceptions.