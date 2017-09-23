QMJHL Roundup: Voltigeurs top Foreurs in SO

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Nicolas Guay scored the winning goal in the shootout as the Drummondville Voltigeurs topped the Val-d'Or Foreurs 6-5 on Saturday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Nicolas Beaudin struck twice in regulation for the Voltigeurs (1-1-0). Bastian Eckl, Robert Lynch and Yvan Mongo rounded out the attack.

Simon Lafrance led Val-d'Or (1-0-1) with two goals and two assists. David Noel, David Henley and Maxim Mizyurin also chipped in.

Olivier Rodrigue combined with Daniel Moody for 17 saves for Drummondville. Jonathan Lemieux kicked out 48 shots for Val-d'Or.