Drake downs Valparaiso 38-13 behind Kraemer

DES MOINES, Iowa — Grant Kraemer threw for 445 yards and two touchdowns, ran for another score, and Drake pulled away in the second half to beat Valparaiso 38-13 in its Pioneer Conference opener on Saturday for its 14th straight win in the series.

The Bulldogs (2-2) took a 17-13 halftime lead on Danny Donley's short field goal after Valapraiso made a goal-line stand. Brock Reichardt's 1-yard scoring run broke the game open in the third and Drake scored again on its next possession.

Drake had three interceptions and held Valapariso's conference-leading offence to 294 yards, including 184 passing. The Bulldogs offence rolled up 567 total yards, including 122 on the ground.

The Bulldogs hold a 22-3 series record against the Crusaders and its winning streak is the second longest active streak for most consecutive wins in an uninterrupted series. Penn has the longest active streak with 20 straight over Columbia.