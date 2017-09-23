Own goals help Barcelona win 3-0 at Girona to increase lead

GIRONA, Spain — Barcelona was helped by two own goals from Girona as it eased to a 3-0 win and kept its perfect record in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Barcelona increased its lead of the league to four points after Atletico Madrid beat Sevilla 2-0 to leapfrog the Andalucian club into second place. Sevilla is five points behind, followed by Real Madrid at seven points adrift after it won 2-1 at Alaves.

Barcelona went ahead at Montilivi Stadium when Girona defender Aday Benitez deflected Jordi Alba's off-target shot back into his net.

Barcelona's Luis Suarez and Aleix Vidal did more to help provoke a second goal three minutes after halftime, when Suarez deftly let Vidal's dangerous short pass go through his legs, where it hit surprised goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz and went into the net.