Shaw's 2-run homer in 10th stuns Cubs, gives Brewers 4-3 win

MILWAUKEE — Travis Shaw hit a game-winning two-run homer with one out in the 10th inning off All-Star closer Wade Davis, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Shaw jumped up and down near the plate as he waited for the ball to clear the left-field fence. The Brewers had lost the first two games of the pivotal series in extra innings.

Milwaukee moved back to within 4 1/2 games of NL Central-leading Chicago and 1 1/2 games back of Colorado for a wild-card spot with the Rockies playing later Saturday.

With eight days left in the regular season, the Cubs still seem to be in good shape to win a second straight division title.