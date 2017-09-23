Statement win: NC State upsets No. 12 Florida State, 27-21

Freshman James Blackman was 22 of 38 for 278 yards in his first start. Auden Tate had nine receptions for 138 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown early in the second quarter that drew the Seminoles within 10-7.

The Seminoles struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone, with just one in seven trips. Ricky Aguayo had four field goals, but missed a 30-yarder. Blackman also had a fumble deep in Wolfpack territory.

"They were always one play ahead and we didn't make the plays that we needed to make," Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said. "We got to get that cleaned up to have a nice football team. It's been done around here before with this kind of start."

THE TAKEAWAY

N.C. State: Samuels made his presence felt after being held in check by Florida State in three previous meetings. The senior H-back had 12 receptions for 64 yards, five carries for 11 yards and had a 25-yard completion to Dylan Parham during the first quarter.

Florida State: Blackman struggled early, completing one of his first four passes, but he started to get comfortable during the third drive and finished the first half by completing 14 of 16.

"He was really prepared for this game. ... We gave him a great look in practice, the best look we could have gave him. I feel like he was making all the calls," said safety Derwin James about Blackman. "He was loud out there. He was making the checks to receivers."

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Florida State nearly fell out of the Top 25 last year when it was 3-2. At 0-2 and with a freshman quarterback, its 89-week run in the poll, second longest in the country behind Alabama (151), could end.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Hosts Syracuse next Saturday. The Wolfpack have won nine of the 10 meetings, including three straight.

Florida State: Travels to Wake Forest next Saturday. The Seminoles have a five-game winning streak over the Demon Deacons.

