Coutinho returns to form as Liverpool wins at Leicester 3-2

LEICESTER, England — Simon Mignolet's late penalty save secured a dramatic 3-2 victory for Liverpool over Leicester in the English Premier League on Saturday after Philippe Coutinho's brilliance put the Reds in control.

After giving away the spot kick, Mignolet produced a fine block to deny Jamie Vardy an equalizer 17 minutes from time in another game where Liverpool's dazzling attack and dubious defence were on display.

Coutinho set up Mohamed Salah for the opener before scoring a superb free kick to double the lead.

Shinji Okazaki pulled a goal back for Leicester on the stroke of halftime.

Jordan Henderson looked to have put Liverpool out of sight midway through the second half but Vardy struck back immediately to give the Foxes hope.

The victory ended a run of four games without a win in all competitions and moved Liverpool back up to fifth on the table, five points behind leader Manchester City.

Coutinho has been building up to full fitness after missing the start of the season while he attempted to force a move to Barcelona, but the Brazil midfielder appears focused on performing for Liverpool in this World Cup season.

He provided an inviting cross to the back post for Salah to head Liverpool into the lead after 15 minutes.

Coutinho didn't need any help eight minutes later as he curled an unstoppable free kick into the top left corner from 25 yards out.

A two-goal lead never seems to be enough for Liverpool, which has conceded 11 goals already this season - the same number as 19th-placed Bournemouth and four more than 17th-placed Brighton - and Okazaki pounced in first-half stoppage time as Liverpool failed to clear a corner.