Presidents Cup, US capsules

JORDAN SPIETH

Age: 24.

Ranking: 2.

Worldwide victories: 14.

2017 victories: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Travelers Championship, British Open.

Majors: Masters (2015), US Open (2015), British Open (2017).

Presidents Cup appearances: 2.

Record: 5-4-0.

Presidents Cup moment: Making a hole-in-one in a practice round with Tiger Woods at his first Presidents Cup in 2013 when he was 20.

JUSTIN THOMAS

Age: 24.

Ranking: 4.

Worldwide victories: 6.

2017 victories: Tournament of Champions, Sony Open, PGA Championship, Dell Technologies Championship.

Majors: PGA Championship (2017).

Presidents Cup appearances: None.

Record: 0-0-0.

Presidents Cup moment: Making his first U.S. team by finishing 3rd in the standings.

RICKIE FOWLER

Age: 28.

Ranking: 7.

Worldwide victories: 7.

2017 victories: Honda Classic.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: 1.

Record: 1-3-0.

Presidents Cup moment: Teaming with Jimmy Walker to win the first Presidents Cup match he played. It took him nine tries to win his first Ryder Cup match.

DANIEL BERGER

Age: 24.

Ranking: 24.

Worldwide victories: 2.

2017 victories: FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: None.

Record: 0-0-0.

Presidents Cup moment: Getting his taste of a team moment by being invited to a practice round at Hazeltine last year for the Ryder Cup.

BROOKS KOEPKA

Age: 27.

Ranking: 11.

Worldwide victories: 4.

2017 victories: US Open.

Majors: US Open (2017).

Presidents Cup appearances: None.

Record: 0-0-0.

Presidents Cup moment: Playing nearly every week at the end of 2015 in a desperate bid to make the team or be considered for a captain's pick.

KEVIN KISNER

Age: 33.

Ranking: 26.

Worldwide victories: 2.

2017 victories: Colonial.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: None.

Record: 0-0-0.

Presidents Cup moment: Winning for the second straight season to wrap up a spot on his first team.

PATRICK REED

Age: 27.

Ranking: 20.

Worldwide victories: 5.

2017 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: 1.

Record: 1-2-1.

Presidents Cup moment: Having a different partner in all three matches he played in South Korea.

MATT KUCHAR

Age: 39.

Ranking: 13.

Worldwide victories: 8.

2017 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: 3.

Record: 4-7-2.

Presidents Cup moment: The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" fist pump he did with Tiger Woods as partners at Muirfield Village in 2013.

KEVIN CHAPPELL

Age: 31.

Ranking: 25.

Worldwide victories: 1.

2017 victories: Valero Texas Open.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: None.

Record: 0-0-0.

Presidents Cup moment: Not realizing how badly he wanted to be on the team until he couldn't fall asleep the night before the final qualifying round. He finished 10th.

CHARLEY HOFFMAN

Age: 40.

Ranking: 23.

Worldwide victories: 4.

2017 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: None.

Record: 0-0-0.

Presidents Cup moment: Falling out of the 10th and final qualifying spot in the last by a fraction of a point, and then being picked for his first teams two days later.

PHIL MICKELSON

Age: 47.

Ranking: 30.

Worldwide victories: 45.

2017 victories: None.

Majors: Masters (2004, 2006, 2010), British Open (2013), PGA Championship (2005).

Presidents Cup appearances: 12.

Record: 23-16-2.

Presidents Cup moment: Being a captain's pick for the inaugural Presidents Cup in 1994. That was the start of 23 consecutive U.S. teams.

By Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press